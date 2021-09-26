JustInvest LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

