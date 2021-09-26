JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

