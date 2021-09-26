Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

