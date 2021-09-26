Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.39 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.