Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WU stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

