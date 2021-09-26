$168.41 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $168.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the lowest is $166.81 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $573.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

