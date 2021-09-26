Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.