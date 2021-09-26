541 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $458.30 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

