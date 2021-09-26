10,000 Shares in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEH opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

