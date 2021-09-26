Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRSA. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,621,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 81.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 543,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 244,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.