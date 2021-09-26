Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

RGEN stock opened at $323.26 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.63 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 180.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

