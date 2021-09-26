Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,554 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

NYSE QGEN opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

