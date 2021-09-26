BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

