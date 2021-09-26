abrdn plc Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

abrdn plc cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

