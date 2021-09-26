abrdn plc Buys Shares of 17,948 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

