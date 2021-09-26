abrdn plc Boosts Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.