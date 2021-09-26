abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,908,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $57.03 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

