abrdn plc Sells 869 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

