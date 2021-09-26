abrdn plc Sells 15,849 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

