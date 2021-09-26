Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

AVTR opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,347 shares of company stock worth $19,413,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

