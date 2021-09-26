Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.13. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 2,652 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

