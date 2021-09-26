Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.69

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and traded as low as $45.61. Emera shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

