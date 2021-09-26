SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.61

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.41. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 59,273 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.34.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $47,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,070 shares of company stock valued at $342,069. Corporate insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

