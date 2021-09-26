Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

