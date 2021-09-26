National Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.