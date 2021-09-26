National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 341.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.