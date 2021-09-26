National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock worth $64,259,888 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

