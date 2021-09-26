National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGNY stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.
In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock worth $64,259,888 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.