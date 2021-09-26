Simone Wu Sells 2,203 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $128.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

