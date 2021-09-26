National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

