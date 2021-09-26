UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 128,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,369,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

