Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

