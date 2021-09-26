Joseph Stilwell Purchases 19,127 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

