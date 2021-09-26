Citigroup Inc. Has $4.77 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

