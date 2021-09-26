Citigroup Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $8,430,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $191.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $9,883,137. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

