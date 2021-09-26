Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $143,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $9.51 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.