Daniel E. Ewoldsen Sells 1,836 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GCO opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $912.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

