Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

