Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $58.98 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

