Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $532,000 Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 627,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 369,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

