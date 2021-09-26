Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.