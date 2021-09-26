Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $566,000 Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

