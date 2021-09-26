Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,257 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

