Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 189 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

