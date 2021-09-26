Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.67 ($143.14).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Sixt stock opened at €137.50 ($161.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 58.76. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €135.80 ($159.76).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

