Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

