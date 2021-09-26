Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 172 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $67.25 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

