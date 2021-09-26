Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $134.90 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

