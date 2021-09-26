Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after acquiring an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NYSE TDS opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.