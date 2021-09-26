Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 177.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.