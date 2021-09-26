Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock worth $2,087,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.